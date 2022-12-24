News
Telegraph: Britain fears mass executions in Saudi Arabia on Christmas Day
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

British parliamentarians have written a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arguing that Saudi authorities may carry out mass executions at a time that coincides with the Christmas holidays in Western Europe to avoid a tangible reaction at the diplomatic level, the Telegraph reported.

The letter was signed by MPs from across the party spectrum.

The lawmakers noted that in 2016 and 2020, Saudi Arabia has already conducted executions during the holiday and New Year period, when it is more difficult for the international community to respond quickly. The parliamentarians urged the foreign minister to make statements before the holidays to report that this would be completely unacceptable.
