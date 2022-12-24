Red Cross cars from Artsakh to Armenia will return with medicines

The vehicles of the Red Cross arriving from Artsakh to Armenia will return with medicines. The Red Cross vehicles arriving from Artsakh to Armenia will return with medicine, Zara Amatuni, head of the ICRC communications programs in Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to her, since there is a need for medicine, it has been agreed that four cars from Artsakh to Armenia will return with medicine, she said.
A 4-month-old baby in serious condition was brought from Artsakh to Armenia today.
From 10:30 a.m. on December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The enemy's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh continues.