News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
European Commission to give €5 million to support independent media in Moldova
European Commission to give €5 million to support independent media in Moldova
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Commission is going to spend €5 mln to support democratic reforms in Moldova and independent mass media.

The money will be allocated under the program Strategic Communication and Media Support in Moldova (2023-2027).

The overall objective of the contract is to contribute to the successful implementation of democratic reforms in Moldova by raising awareness of the assistance provided to the country by the European Union and through targeted support for independent media, the EC documentation says.

The European Commission also intends to increase the Moldovan society's resistance to misinformation through the development of media and information literacy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland files complaint against European Commission to highest court of EU
The Polish government believes that the fine, which has risen to more than 400 million euros...
 Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Josep Borrell discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor...
 Head of German Finance Ministry says it is necessary to prevent US-EU trade war
Some rules governing green subsidies have angered U.S. allies...
 EU will consider Kosovo's application early next year
The European Union will consider Kosovo's application for EU membership...
 European Council head: corruption case in EP complicates EU's fight against energy crisis
As the European Council president noted...
 Qatar: EU investigation into corruption scandal in European Parliament may negatively affect gas supplies
The scandal erupted at a time when many European countries are turning...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos