European Commission to give €5 million to support independent media in Moldova

The European Commission is going to spend €5 mln to support democratic reforms in Moldova and independent mass media.
The money will be allocated under the program Strategic Communication and Media Support in Moldova (2023-2027).
The overall objective of the contract is to contribute to the successful implementation of democratic reforms in Moldova by raising awareness of the assistance provided to the country by the European Union and through targeted support for independent media, the EC documentation says.
The European Commission also intends to increase the Moldovan society's resistance to misinformation through the development of media and information literacy.