Russian MFA doesn’t comment on how treaty between Yerevan and Baku can resolve status of Karabakh

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin did not comment in an interview with RIA Novosti on how the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan proposes to resolve the issue of Karabakh's status.
"I would like to stress that the discussion of the peace treaty is directly between Baku and Yerevan," he said.
Galuzin added that Moscow only assists the parties, as recorded in the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the end of the Sochi summit on October 31, 2022.
He added that negotiations on such a sensitive topic are strictly confidential and the Russian Foreign Ministry has no right to comment on their content, including on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as it would only harm the case.