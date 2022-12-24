News
Putin discuss security on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev congratulated him on his birthday and discussed a number of topical issues, the Kremlin press service reported.

The interlocutors also raised issues regarding the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"They also touched on some issues of the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, related, in particular, to ensuring security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," the Kremlin specified.

The Russian leader also congratulated Aliyev on his holiday. On December 24, the Azerbaijani president turned 61.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
