French Foreign Ministry: Russia unable or unwilling to guarantee security in Karabakh

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna responded to French MP Anne-Laurence Petel's letter and commented on the situation around the Lachin corridor.

The French foreign minister said the EU observer mission in Armenia should be extended. This was tweeted by Anne-Laurence Petel, chairwoman of the France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the UN Security Council meeting was effective because the gas supply has been restored and the Red Cross has access to Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I fully share your concern: the blockade of the corridor linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh since December 12 is unacceptable and is fraught with grave humanitarian consequences for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. France immediately called for the urgent and unconditional lifting of restrictions on movement and recalled Azerbaijan's obligations under the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 - to guarantee the security of movement of persons, vehicles and goods in both directions. As you know, the Lachin corridor is under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces in accordance with the same trilateral statement. There is no France, the EU or the UN there. We have to state that today Russia is still unable or unwilling to provide the security guarantees entrusted to it. Given the gravity of the situation, France took the initiative to put the issue on the agenda of the UN Security Council meeting of December 16 at the request of the Armenian government. That meeting was again followed by an open-ended emergency meeting of the Security Council, initiated by France, which allowed all its members to announce the urgent restoration of the corridor movement and access of humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh," said the French Minister, adding that France is in constant contact with European and American partners and all parties to achieve a speedy solution.

She also said that efforts are made to grant the status of permanent observer mission to Armenia. According to her, the mission has significantly reduced tensions on the border and has been an important confidence-building measure to support the ongoing talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"In this regard, a temporary assessment and planning mission has been launched in Armenia since December 20. This will prepare for the rapid deployment of EU civilian observers, which will begin once the mandate is approved by the 27 EU members. Committed to its values, international law and the principles of the UN Charter, France continues to work tirelessly - as it has done for over three decades - for a just and lasting peace in the Caucasus. A peace that will benefit first and foremost the Armenian people," the French Foreign Minister said.