raqi and Italian PMs hang flag of Ireland at meeting in Baghdad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a meeting in Baghdad with her Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Sudani under the flag of Ireland. La Repubblica newspaper drew attention to the mistake of the protocol service of the Iraqi head of government, following local journalists.

In the published photo, Meloni communicates with al-Sudani against the background of a tricolor with vertical stripes, in which in place of the traditional red color was orange, which is used by the Republic of Ireland.

During her visit to Iraq, Meloni met with members of the Italian contingent and tried on their military uniforms. She stressed that the trip to Iraq was her first overseas visit outside Europe. Italy, Meloni assured, supports Iraq as part of the coalition against the terrorist group IS, and welcomed the Iraqi authorities' decision to establish a national holiday on Dec. 25, when Catholic Christians celebrate Christmas.
