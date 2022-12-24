News
Luxembourg Armenian community protests in front of European Parliament
Luxembourg Armenian community protests in front of European Parliament
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On December 24 the Armenian community of Luxembourg held a protest demonstration in front of the European Parliament building to raise awareness about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. It was reported by Artsakhpress.

The participants of the action protested against the lack of response to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Representatives of the Armenian community of Luxembourg note that the blocking of the road on the eve of Christmas resulted in emptying supermarkets and postponing operations in hospitals in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The ultimate goal of the blockade is ethnic cleansing, and that cannot be tolerated. We demand concrete actions from the international community against Azerbaijani aggression," said organizer of the action.

Armenian Ambassador in Luxembourg Tigran Balayan joined the protesters' calls, saying that Azerbaijan's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is a gross violation of all possible bilateral, trilateral and multilateral obligations, international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions.
