168.am: Artsakh people go to Russian peacekeepers demanding withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor
168.am: Artsakh people go to Russian peacekeepers demanding withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The protest demonstration of Artsakh residents has started in Stepanakert's Revival Square demanding the immediate opening of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world. 168.am writes about it.

"One of the initiators of the protest, chairman of the Tomorrow Artsakh party Tigran Petrosyan said that first the protesters will march to the Stepanakert Memorial Complex to honor the memory of soldiers who died in the Artsakh wars, and then will head to the checkpoint of Russian peacekeeping troops stationed on the Stepanakert-Shushi road, demanding the withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from the Lachin corridor.

"Why with them? Because there is a trilateral statement signed on November 9, according to which the parties have clear obligations, and today it is clearly seen that both sides do not or cannot fulfill their obligations. Azerbaijan violates the sixth provision of the statement, and Russia has committed to the part of the security guarantees of the Lachin corridor, which it does not or cannot provide," Petrosyan said," 168.am notes.
Հայերեն and Русский
