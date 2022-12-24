BFMTV: detainee for fatal shooting in Paris deliberately attacked Kurdish community

The man detained for a fatal shooting in Paris that killed three people has confessed to his plans to attack the Kurdish community. This was reported by the French TV channel BFMTV.

As noted in the material, during the interrogation the shooter confessed to the police that he had planned the crime in advance. He explained his actions by his racial hatred.

On December 23 a man opened fire in rue d'Enghien in the tenth arrondissement of Paris near the Kurdish cultural center. He was later detained. According to the police, the attacker was tried in 2021 for attacking a migrant center.

According to the latest information, three people were killed in the shooting and 12 police officers were wounded.