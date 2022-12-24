News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
BFMTV: detainee for fatal shooting in Paris deliberately attacked Kurdish community
BFMTV: detainee for fatal shooting in Paris deliberately attacked Kurdish community
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The man detained for a fatal shooting in Paris that killed three people has confessed to his plans to attack the Kurdish community. This was reported by the French TV channel BFMTV.

As noted in the material, during the interrogation the shooter confessed to the police that he had planned the crime in advance. He explained his actions by his racial hatred.

On December 23 a man opened fire in rue d'Enghien in the tenth arrondissement of Paris near the Kurdish cultural center. He was later detained. According to the police, the attacker was tried in 2021 for attacking a migrant center.

According to the latest information, three people were killed in the shooting and 12 police officers were wounded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pentagon warns Turkey against military action in Syria
The Pentagon said a Turkish cross-border attack could undermine operations by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces against jihadists...
 Armenia Kurdish community staging protest outside UN office
Against the Turkish military aggression and Turkish actions in Syria…
 Syrian troops shells Bab al-Hawa area bordering Turkey
In turn, a source in the command of the Syrian Armed Forces noted...
 Kremlin: Russia understands Turkey's security concerns about the situation in Syria
Russia understands Turkey's security concerns over the situation in Syria...
 Kurdistan Workers' Party denies its involvement in Istanbul terrorist attack
Kurdish activists expressed their condolences to the families of the victims...
 Turkey demands from Sweden to extradite persons involved in terrorist activities
For Turkey, Sweden's extradition of those involved in terrorist activities is one of the conditions for approving its bid to join NATO...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos