Welt: Number of asylum seekers in Germany up by 57% compared to 2021

This year, 190,749 people have applied for asylum in Germany, which is 57% more than in 2021. The Welt newspaper reports about it, citing a confidential report of the European Commission and the European External Action Service.
It is noted that Germany is the leader among the countries of the European Union in the number of applications for asylum. Germany was followed by France (115 820 applications), Spain (111 220), Austria (106 554) and Italy (78 897). Hungary received the least number of such applications (43).
According to Welt, it was mostly citizens of Syria (27%), Afghanistan (17%) and Turkey (10%) who applied for asylum in Germany.
At present, there are about 302 thousand foreign citizens on the territory of Germany, from which the German authorities demanded in writing to leave the country, the media wrote.