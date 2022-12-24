Peacekeepers say Stepanakert-Goris road will be opened on December 26

The Russian peacekeepers assured Artsakh people, who marched from Stepanakert's Revival Square to the checkpoint of the Russian peacekeepers, that the Stepanakert-Goris road would be opened on December 26, participant Artur Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The meeting was held calmly, without any tension. We did not see any Azerbaijanis; the peacekeepers closed the road so that it was impossible, though we did not go there to have a conflict. The peacekeepers promised us that the road would be opened on December 26. According to them, on that day there will be an important meeting in Russia, a lot depends on it," Artur Grigoryan said.
The question is probably about the CIS informal summit to be held on December 26-27, which will also be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.