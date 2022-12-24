News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Foreign Ministry: Aliyev's excuses for blocking Lachin corridor have nothing to do with reality
Armenian Foreign Ministry: Aliyev's excuses for blocking Lachin corridor have nothing to do with reality
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The thoughts declared by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting with the representatives of so called "Western Azerbaijan" once again prove that the leadership of this state is by no means interested in establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Armenian Foreign Ministry noted.

It is noted that the statements of Azerbaijani leader, which contradict the agreements reached in Prague and Sochi this year, reflect the desire of the Azerbaijani leadership to interrupt the peace process.

"All the excuses given in the statement about the illegal blocking of Lachin corridor have nothing in common with the reality. This and other aggressive actions previously carried out by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are part of the consistent policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement reads.

Stressing once again the determination of the Armenian side to build peace and stability in the region, the Armenian Foreign Ministry urges interested international partners to oblige Azerbaijan through targeted statements and actions to stop its bellicose and fanatical rhetoric, fulfill its commitments, withdraw Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia and restore the normal operation of the Lachin corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peacekeepers say Stepanakert-Goris road will be opened on December 26
 "The meeting was held calmly…
 Borrell discusses with Bayramov need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through  Lachin corridor
’Constructive phone call with Azeri Foreign Minister…
 168.am: Artsakh people go to Russian peacekeepers demanding withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor
Russian peacekeeping troops stationed…
 Luxembourg Armenian community protests in front of European Parliament
The participants of the action protesters…
 French Foreign Ministry: Russia unable or unwilling to guarantee security in Karabakh
The MFA noted…
 U.S. hints, Paris leadership, mediation conflict: What does UNSC meeting on Lachin have to do with geopolitics?
During the UN Security Council meeting...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos