News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 25
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ukraine receives new British missile with more humane approach
Ukraine receives new British missile with more humane approach
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine has received a new British missile with a more humane approach. Brimstone 2 is a version of the original Brimstone airborne anti-tank missile with a longer range, which has already entered service with Ukrainian forces. Among its new capabilities: targeting by humans, rather than self-targeting, BI writes.

The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed that the missiles had been delivered to Ukraine.

The first Brimstone missile, developed by European missile manufacturer MBDA, is based on the U.S.-manufactured Hellfire anti-tank missile. It was first deployed by the Royal Air Force in 2005 and was used during the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

The Brimstone 2 still has a shot-forget radar, but it also has a semi-active laser homing head that allows the missile to aim at a target that a person has illuminated with a laser designator. It also has a long range, reportedly ranging from 25 to 37 miles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos