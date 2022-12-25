Ukraine receives new British missile with more humane approach

Ukraine has received a new British missile with a more humane approach. Brimstone 2 is a version of the original Brimstone airborne anti-tank missile with a longer range, which has already entered service with Ukrainian forces. Among its new capabilities: targeting by humans, rather than self-targeting, BI writes.
The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed that the missiles had been delivered to Ukraine.
The first Brimstone missile, developed by European missile manufacturer MBDA, is based on the U.S.-manufactured Hellfire anti-tank missile. It was first deployed by the Royal Air Force in 2005 and was used during the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.
The Brimstone 2 still has a shot-forget radar, but it also has a semi-active laser homing head that allows the missile to aim at a target that a person has illuminated with a laser designator. It also has a long range, reportedly ranging from 25 to 37 miles.