Ruben Vardanyan: It is important that Azerbaijan recognizes Artsakh

The situation is difficult, but Artsakh Armenians do not intend to give up and will continue to defend their right to live on their land, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in an interview with the prestigious Italian edition TEMPI, presenting the situation in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.



"We are completely cut off from the outside world and already have many humanitarian problems. In such a situation, the need for an air bridge becomes very important," Vardanyan said, stressing that the problem of Artsakh's blockade has been discussed in the UN Security Council and ECHR, and according to the general international assessment the situation has been recognized as unacceptable.



Speaking about Azerbaijan's false environmental claims, the state minister said. "They are not environmentalists at all, they are representatives of Azerbaijan's special services. We invited Azerbaijan to set up an international commission and check whether there is any environmental damage. But they did not agree. Everything that is happening is carefully planned. The Azeris' intention is political, not ecological. They want to put pressure on the Artsakh people to leave their land.



Asked about the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Vardanian said: "Armenians and Azerbaijanis are different nations, they have different culture, different values, but they must find a way to live as neighbors in the same region, not to fight against each other. Reaching a peace agreement is difficult, but possible. It's important that Azerbaijan recognizes Artsakh. I am sure that if we start from that point, a solution will be found".



Asked about Azerbaijan's harassment of him, Vardanyan said, "Azerbaijan does it because I can make the voice of the people of Artsakh more audible, and that's a problem for Baku. Our government needs experienced leaders, Artsakh needs to become more open and competitive. I am confident that I can use my skills to serve my people," Vardanyan concluded.