Americans share what they want from Biden for Christmas: Many ask him to resign

Americans in Nashville shared what they wanted from President Joe Biden for Christmas, from making peace to restoring the economy. But many said their Christmas wish was for the president to retire, Fox News reported.
"I’d tell him to retire — now," Ray, visiting from Pennsylvania, told Fox News. Kathy, from Massachusetts, said: "I would hope he would resign."
During his first two years in office, Biden faced a number of challenges, including withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Russian-Ukrainian war and record high inflation.
Some had encouraging Christmas wishes, like Jeanette, who said she was seeking "peace" above all else.
Bill from New Hampshire said he would ask Biden to "try to do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine and somehow come to a solution."
The Christmas wishes of some were related to the continuing economic problems.
"Stop giving all our money away," one man, Joe, said. "Get the market going. Get the economy going," he said. "We pay top dollar for everything, and it's just getting ridiculous."