Putin: Russia will be able to destroy Patriot air defense systems if they are delivered to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Russia will be able to destroy Patriot air defense systems if the U.S. supplies them to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Moscow Kremlin program on Russia 1 on Sunday. Kremlin. Putin."

"Of course we will click, 100%!" he assured in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin. At the same time, the president reminded, Ukraine has "no such complexes yet."

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Putin noted that "the Patriot is a rather old system," and it does not work like the Russian S-300. At the same time, he said that an "antidote" to these systems would be found, TASS reported.

On December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington, D.C., at the invitation of US leader Joe Biden. His visit to the United States was timed with the announcement of a new package of US military aid to Kiev totaling $1.85 billion. For the first time it included the Patriot air defense battery, which includes the launch system itself on a truck chassis, radar and a control station.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
