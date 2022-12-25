News
Sunday
December 25
News
Action of solidarity with Artsakh takes place in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


In parallel with the rally in Stepanakert, a rally is taking place in Yerevan demanding the opening of the Berdzor corridor.

At the initiative of a group of young people from Artsakh, the rally takes place near the State Academy of Opera and Ballet.

A rally of many thousands demanding the opening of Berdzor corridor is also taking place in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

In the morning of December 12 a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia near the junction near Shushi-Kari under the pretext of alleged environmental reasons, thus leaving the Republic of Artsakh in a complete blockade for two weeks.

As a result of Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin corridor, it is impossible to deliver 400 tons of food and medicine from Armenia to the Republic of Artsakh on a daily basis.
