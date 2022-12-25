Kremlin: Pashinyan and Aliyev expected at CIS summit, but no trilateral meeting planned

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to attend the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, but a trilateral meeting is not planned, Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian leader, told RIA Novosti.
CIS leaders will gather for an informal summit in St. Petersburg on Monday. The summit is scheduled for December 26-27.
"Yes. They (Aliyev and Pashinyan - ed.) are expected. But a trilateral meeting is not planned," Peskov said.