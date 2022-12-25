News
Arayik Harutyunyan: People of Artsakh stand firmly and unwaveringly on their land, and their struggle is just
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The people of Artsakh are firmly and unwaveringly standing on their land and their struggle is just, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook after a rally of thousands at the Stepanakert Revival Square.

On December 12, in the morning a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothing blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway connecting Artsakh and Armenia near the junction near Shushi-Kari, allegedly for "environmental reasons", thus leaving the Republic of Artsakh in a complete blockade for two weeks.
