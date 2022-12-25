Arayik Harutyunyan: People of Artsakh stand firmly and unwaveringly on their land, and their struggle is just

The people of Artsakh are firmly and unwaveringly standing on their land and their struggle is just, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook after a rally of thousands at the Stepanakert Revival Square.
On December 12, in the morning a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothing blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway connecting Artsakh and Armenia near the junction near Shushi-Kari, allegedly for "environmental reasons", thus leaving the Republic of Artsakh in a complete blockade for two weeks.