Suspect detained in case of murder of three Kurds in Paris declares 'hatred of foreigners'

The suspect detained in the murder of three Kurds in Paris has told investigators he "hates foreigners," the Paris prosecutor's office said.
A 69-year-old man was arrested Friday after he shot and killed two men and a woman at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby Kurdish café in Paris' 10th district.
The killings stunned a community preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of the unsolved murder of three activists and sparked protests that led to clashes with police.
The suspect said during questioning that a robbery at his home in 2016 sparked an "absolutely pathological hatred of foreigners," the prosecutor said in a statement.
The man described himself as depressed and suicidal, saying he planned to kill himself after the attack, according to the prosecutor.
A search of the suspect's parents' home, where he was living, revealed no evidence of any connection to extremist ideology, the prosecutor said.
Kurdish representatives have called for Friday's shooting to be recognized as a terrorist attack. According to the prosecutor, the suspect remains in a psychiatric ward after his questioning was stopped on Saturday for medical reasons.
As for the other three people injured in the shooting, two are still in the hospital, but their lives are not in danger.
The prosecutor had previously stated that the suspect had recently been released from custody pending trial for a saber-rattling attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.