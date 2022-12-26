4 NGOs suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from working at NGOs

Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations, AP reported.
Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces.
The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.
“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate need of assistance,” Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s chief for Afghanistan, told AP on Sunday.
The four aforesaid NGOs are providing healthcare, education, child protection, and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions.