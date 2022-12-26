News
3 soldiers killed in Russia due to fall of Ukraine UAV fragments
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Three soldiers were killed due to the fall of the fragments of a Ukrainian UAV near the military airport of the Saratov region of the Russia, informed the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

"On December 26, at around 1:35am Moscow time, the anti-aircraft defense systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle at a low altitude while approaching the Engels [military] airport in the Saratov region. As a result of the fall of the fragments of the drone, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff, who were at the airport, were mortally wounded," the statement reads.

Aviation equipment was not damaged.
