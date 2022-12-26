News
NPR: Number of victims of severe frost and snow storm in the U.S. has reached 34 people
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The death toll from the severe frost and snow storm in the United States, has reached 34 people, and is expected to rise even higher, reports NPR.

The death toll had previously been reported at 26.

The snow storm killed at least 34 people in the United States and is expected to take more lives after some residents were trapped inside homes, the publication reported.

Twelve people were killed in the Buffalo City area, where more than a meter of snow fell over the weekend, according to New York state authorities.

The snow storm hit an unprecedentedly wide area from the Great Lakes near the U.S.-Canada border to the Rio Grande River along the U.S. border with Mexico.
