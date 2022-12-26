Tsakhkadzor included into top 3 most popular CIS ski resorts

TourStat portal presented a rating of ski resorts in CIS countries, popular for winter holidays and New Year celebrations in 2023.
Ski resorts in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were the top three best resorts in the CIS for winter holidays.
According to TurStat, the top 3 ski resorts in CIS included Shymbulak, Karakol and Tsakhkadzor.
Tsakhkadzor ski resort is located 50 km northeast from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Tsakhkazdor resort is a skiing and snowboarding resort at an altitude of 2800 to 2300 meters above sea level.
The rating is based on the results of a survey on the popularity of ski resorts in the CIS countries.