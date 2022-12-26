News
Floods kill 6 people in Philippines
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least six people have been killed and 19 are missing due to flooding caused by heavy rains in four regions of the Philippines. The floods affected more than 100,600 people in five regions of the country, according to a report released Monday by the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management.

According to the agency, 44,600 displaced people are in 27 evacuation centers. At the same time, three people received various injuries. 31 floods were recorded in four regions.

The disaster has damaged 94 roads, 14 of them are impassable. Power outages were recorded in 36 towns, but it had already been restored in 31. Water supply problems were reported in one municipality. According to preliminary data 48 houses were damaged, infrastructure damage amounted to 5.28 million pesos ($95.5 thousand) and agriculture 52.7 million pesos ($954.4 thousand).

Classes have been suspended in 67 cities and municipalities. The government has already allocated 2 million pesos ($36,900) for assistance.

 
