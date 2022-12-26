Foreigners in Egypt will be able to buy train tickets only for dollars and euros from January 2023, head of the Ministry of Transport Kamel al-Wazir on air of MBC.
He noted that there is a significant demand from the citizens of other countries, which have booked more than a thousand tickets for currency in the past few days.
Al-Wazir explained the introduction of this measure by the fact that Egypt suffers from a shortage of foreign currency, while people arriving in the country turn to money changers in the black market.
The minister said that the received funds will be used by the state to buy new trains from abroad.