Monday
December 26
Dubious young man runs away at Yerevan international airport, throws gun from his bag
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The police officers on duty at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan on Sunday noticed a dubious young man in the departure hall, who ran away, throwing a gun from his bag, the Police of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But as a result of the actions taken with the police patrol officers, he was apprehended and taken to the airport's police department.

It was found out that he is a 21-year-old resident of Proshyan village of the Kotayk Province.

A folding knife, 12 bullets, and a gun were found in his possession.

The young man was handed over to the officers of the investigation department of the airport.

An investigation is underway.
