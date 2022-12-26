Dubious young man runs away at Yerevan international airport, throws gun from his bag

YEREVAN. – The police officers on duty at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan on Sunday noticed a dubious young man in the departure hall, who ran away, throwing a gun from his bag, the Police of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But as a result of the actions taken with the police patrol officers, he was apprehended and taken to the airport's police department.
It was found out that he is a 21-year-old resident of Proshyan village of the Kotayk Province.
A folding knife, 12 bullets, and a gun were found in his possession.
The young man was handed over to the officers of the investigation department of the airport.
An investigation is underway.