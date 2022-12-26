India to deploy 120 quasi-ballistic missiles on borders with China and Pakistan

India's Defense Ministry has approved the purchase of about 120 Pralay ballistic missiles to be deployed on the borders with Pakistan and China, TASS reported, citing the Ani Agency, which cited sources in the agency.
A high-level meeting at the Defense Ministry approved the purchase of about 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders, the agency noted.
The agency recalled that the Pralay solid-propellant quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile can hit targets from 150 to 500 kilometers away and carry a warhead weighing from 350 to 700 kilograms.