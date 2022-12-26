Belarus envoy to Armenia: There are many other political moments at stake in Lachin corridor issue

It is necessary to do so that people do not suffer. Aleksandr Konyuk, the Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the current situation at the Lachin corridor.
In this matter, according to him, there are many other political moments at stake.
"But, in our opinion, this is the most important topic. It should be resolved as soon as possible," the Belarusian diplomat added.
Since December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis has blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Artsakh by the adversary continues.