Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%

The unemployment rate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) decreased by 18% in nine months and is about 1%. Maksim Seleznyov, adviser-MP of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, announced this during the conference, entitled "Actual directions of the development of integration processes in the post-Soviet territory," being held on Monday.
He added that the growth of agricultural production was 5.4 percent, and the amount of completed construction work increased by 4.7 percent in the EAEU member countries.
"The total growth of investments in fixed assets is 6.6 percent," said Seleznyov.
The aforesaid conference is attended by the ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Belarus to Armenia, public and political figures, scholars and analysts, as well as young scholars and university students.
Armenia also is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.