News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%
Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

The unemployment rate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) decreased by 18% in nine months and is about 1%. Maksim Seleznyov, adviser-MP of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, announced this during the conference, entitled "Actual directions of the development of integration processes in the post-Soviet territory," being held on Monday.

He added that the growth of agricultural production was 5.4 percent, and the amount of completed construction work increased by 4.7 percent in the EAEU member countries.

"The total growth of investments in fixed assets is 6.6 percent," said Seleznyov.

The aforesaid conference is attended by the ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Belarus to Armenia, public and political figures, scholars and analysts, as well as young scholars and university students.

Armenia also is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU
"We live in a changing era, and whoever tries to stop these historical processes...
 EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union
"Given the current harsh economic realities, we expect that this list...
 Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union
"If we talk about macroeconomic indicators, the steady state of the Russian currency...
 Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders sign 15 documents
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the talks in Kyrgyzstan…
 Putin: Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between EAEU countries has accelerated
Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between the EEU countries has accelerated...
 Armenian PM: Digital transformation will create foundation of trust between Eurasian Union countries
He expressed confidence that by continuing the transition of the integrated information...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos