Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market
Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Kazakhstan offered foreign companies, which left Russia, to move to its territory and open offices there, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the air of the Japanese TV channel NHK, RIA Novosti reported.

The Minister was in Japan on a visit, during which he met with the foreign ministers of the former CIS countries.

Tleuberdi noted that because of sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union and the United States, many foreign companies have closed their offices in Russia and stopped or suspended their activities there.

"These companies can move to Kazakhstan and open offices. Access to the market is open," the minister said.

According to Tleuberdi, Kazakhstan positively perceives the possibility of "mutually beneficial" cooperation with Japan and other partners. In his opinion, Kazakhstan can become an intermediate area for the movement of goods and transport, a center that connects Europe and Asia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
