Monday
December 26
Monday
December 26
Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures
Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

U.S. Tesla owner Domenick Nati said that his electric car suddenly stopped charging in freezing temperatures, due to which the man had to cancel his Christmas plans. It was reported by Business Insider.

According to Nati, he put his car to recharge at -7°C when the battery was at 40%.

Two hours went by and almost nothing changed. Charging was very slow, and the rate dropped as it got colder. Eventually the charging stopped altogether, said the owner of the electric car.

Nati subsequently tried to charge the Tesla at home and at another charging station, but the problem persisted. As a result, the electric car spent 15 hours on recharge, but still did not recharge. According to the motorist, he had to cancel his plans for Christmas, as he had no other car and it was not possible to order a cab in his area. Nati contacted Tesla service support, but received no response.
