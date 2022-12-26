Aleksandr Konyuk: Criticizing Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is stupid

The ambassador of Belarus to Armenia has not heard anyone criticizing the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Aleksandr Konyuk told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But he did not rule out that there are unfriendly forces that do this.
"It is just stupid to do such things when Russia actually ensures peace in Armenia," the ambassador emphasized.
Konyuk assured that Russia is doing everything to solve the issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
"Only the presence of Russian peacekeepers, Russian border guards is a security measure to some extent. Therefore, an appropriate response should be given to this criticism. Of course, it cannot be ignored. We must understand that it is not those who want good for our countries who are criticizing," he added.