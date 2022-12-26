News
Russia MFA: Situation around Lachin corridor complicates Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The aggravation of the situation around the Lachin corridor complicates the work of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin told TASS about this.

"Certainly, incidents such as the current aggravation of the situation around the Lachin corridor cannot but complicate the background of negotiations, including the peace treaty. The Russian side is making vigorous efforts to settle the situation objectively. We hope to soon resume joint work in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement," Galuzin said.

According to him, in this case, the date of approval of the aforesaid peace treat is not very important. The main thing is for Baku and Yerevan to be able to find a mutually acceptable solution that would guarantee a stable and fair peace in the region, the Russian diplomat noted.

As per Galuzin, the Russian side is ready to assist the negotiation process—and in accordance with the tripartite statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan at the Sochi summit on October 31.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
