Yonhap: South Korea fires warning shots at UAVs from North Korea

The military of the Republic of Korea has raised its aircraft in response to the penetration of North Korea drones south of the inter-Korean border, warning fire was fires, the Yonhap news agency, citing the Republic of Korea Chiefs of Staff Committee.
It said the North Korean UAVs were allegedly detected south of the inter-Korean border around 10:25 a.m. local time. Seoul responded by raising military planes, helicopters and other equipment. It is unclear at this time whether they carried weapons.