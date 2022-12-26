Belarus ambassador to Armenia: Attempts are being made to create problems in our relations

Of course, problems always exist on both sides, but Armenian-Belarusian relations are considered to be normal. Aleksandr Konyuk, the Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday.

"We [i.e., Armenia and Belarus] have no other choice. We have been together for many years. Relations are developing in a positive way. I am not talking about political issues that always exist between some countries. But our relations are normal. Today, our President and the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in an informal meeting of the heads of the CIS states. I know they communicate. Recently, the Prime Minister of Belarus also had come," Konyuk noted.

And after his interview with us, the Belarusian ambassador added as follows during the conference entitled "Actual directions of the development of integration processes in the post-Soviet territory": "There are some political moments, but I believe there are no problems in that respect. Some figures—both at us and in Armenia—try to throw, try to create problems so that these relations are not at the proper level, or so that they are not what they were before.”