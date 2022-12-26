News
Pobeda Airlines launches flights between Moscow, Gyumri
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Pobeda Airlines has started operating flights on the route Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC.

These flights will be conducted on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Vnukovo International Airport of Moscow to Shirak International Airport of Gyumri.

For the availability of respective airline tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the webpage of the aforesaid airline at pobeda.aero, or contact the local travel agencies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
