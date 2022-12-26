Trade turnover between Armenia and Belarus doubled

The development tendency of economic relations is very serious and worth attention, taking into consideration that the commodity turnover between Armenia and Belarus doubled in 2022, Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk told the press conference on Monday.
He explained that not only the deliveries of the Belarusian products to Armenia have increased, but also the supplies of the Armenian products to Belarus.
The ambassador said that Belarus is permanently involved in replacing elevators in Yerevan.
"We are already going out to Gyumri and other cities. But we are already talking about broader cooperation, about creating a service here. Armenian specialists will be trained in Belarus. Moreover, we are talking about the assembly production with 30% localization in Armenia," noted Konyuk.
He informed about the plans to expand availability of Belarusian foodstuffs in Armenia.
"Contracts are signed with the Armenian side to supply alcoholic beverages to Belarus. I am sure that no Armenian, having concluded a contract, will ever cheat, unlike others," the ambassador noted.