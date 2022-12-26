News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Positive change in health condition of 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Positive change in health condition of 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

The health condition of the four-month-old baby, who was transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia two days ago, is assessed as stable and severe. Hripsime Khachatryan, press secretary of the Minister of Health of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The four-month-old baby is now being looked after by the doctor who treated remotely before being transferred to Armenia. The course of treatment is the same, there is a slight positive change in the child's health condition. The child has revived a little, has started eating, but continues to have a high fever specific to the illness, the doctors assess the health condition as stable, severe" said Khachatryan.

This four-month-old baby was transferred from an Artsakh medical institution to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross. Another patient was transferred to Armenia earlier.

Since December 12, Azerbaijanis have closed off the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

According to the Artsakh Ministry of Health, due to the blocking of this road by Azerbaijan, scheduled operations in the medical facilities under the Artsakh Ministry of Health continue to be suspended.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care
10 children are in the intensive care and neonatal departments of Arevik Medical Center...
 Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper
For more than two weeks Azerbaijan keeps the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in complete blockade...
President Harutyunyan receives group of members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers
Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the “Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers"...
 Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan
They want to negotiate with the Russian peacekeepers and travel to Artsakh...
 Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well
Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters…
 Armenia economy minister: We, as party responsible for economy, have nothing to do directly regarding Artsakh
"Today, the issue is more in the diplomatic dimension,” Vahan Kerobyan added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos