Positive change in health condition of 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

The health condition of the four-month-old baby, who was transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia two days ago, is assessed as stable and severe. Hripsime Khachatryan, press secretary of the Minister of Health of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The four-month-old baby is now being looked after by the doctor who treated remotely before being transferred to Armenia. The course of treatment is the same, there is a slight positive change in the child's health condition. The child has revived a little, has started eating, but continues to have a high fever specific to the illness, the doctors assess the health condition as stable, severe" said Khachatryan.
This four-month-old baby was transferred from an Artsakh medical institution to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross. Another patient was transferred to Armenia earlier.
Since December 12, Azerbaijanis have closed off the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.
According to the Artsakh Ministry of Health, due to the blocking of this road by Azerbaijan, scheduled operations in the medical facilities under the Artsakh Ministry of Health continue to be suspended.