Armenia economic activity index increases by 14.4%, inflation is 8.7% in 11 months of 2022
Armenia economic activity index increases by 14.4%, inflation is 8.7% in 11 months of 2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to the results of the eleven months of this year, the economic activity index of Armenia has increased by 14.4 percent, and in November—by 13.8 percent compared to November last year.

As per the Statistical Committee data, Armenia’s trade increased by 16.2 percent in the eleven months of this year—by 22.1 percent in November this year compared to November last year, construction went up by 13.9 percent—by 11.3 percent this November compared to last November, the services sector increased by 28.2 percent—by 30.9 percent this November compared to last November, and industry went up by 8.4 percent—a decrease of 2.3 percent this November compared to last November.

According to January-November data, inflation in Armenia was 8.7 percent, and in November it was 8.8 percent compared to November off last year.

Foreign trade increased by 67.8 percent in eleven months—and by 74.5 percent this October compared to last October.

According to the data of eleven months, Armenia’s exports increased by 75.2 percent—by 95.8 percent in November, and the imports increased by 63.6 percent—and by 63.9 percent in October.
Հայերեն and Русский
