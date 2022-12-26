Azerbaijan man being tried in Baku on charges of ‘spying for Armenia’

The trial of Azerbaijani citizen Aydin Zakiyev, who is accused of high treason, began Monday at the Baku court for serious crimes, Haqqin.az reported.
During the trial, the personal information of the accused was verified.
The court made a decision to transfer the accused from the investigative detention center of the State Security Service to the investigative detention center in Baku.
Then the judicial board decided to conduct an open trial and start the trial on January 9.
"Aydin Zakiyev was arrested by the State Security Service. During the investigation, it was found out that he agreed to secretly collaborate with the representatives of the special services of Armenia by performing tasks that were transferred through persons located in the territory of a third country. He transferred the information he received to the inimical party [i.e., Armenia] about the specific cases of the recruitment of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, organized false information distribution in the conflict country as pre-prepared special texts aimed at creating a conflict in the country on ethnic grounds and thereby helped the Armenian special services. Zakiyev was brought to justice under Article 274 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan," the respective statement reads.