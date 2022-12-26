News
Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade
Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A group of activists have headed from Yerevan's Republic Square to the Lachin corridor on a motorcade.

In Goris city, the participants of this motorcade will give presents to, and have dinner with, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) children who are stranded in Armenia due to the road being closed off by the Azerbaijanis, Samvel Movsisyan, a participant in this motorcade, told reporters.

"After that, we will move to the checkpoint area, we will try to negotiate with our Armenian policemen, and then also with the Russian peacekeepers. We have to do our best. We can't sit here and wait," Movsisyan added, in particular.

He noted that more people will join them on their way.

Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have blocked the Lachin corridor since December 12. Initially, they declared that operation of mines in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers was "illegal" and that their respective "experts" should be allowed to visit these sites and conduct monitoring. However, now they demand to install an Azerbaijani customs checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.
