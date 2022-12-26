Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo

Stormtrooper crashes in South Korea due to drone invasion from North Korea

Azerbaijan man being tried in Baku on charges of ‘spying for Armenia’

Pashinyan arrives in St. Petersburg with his wife and daughter

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

Armenia economic activity index increases by 14.4%, inflation is 8.7% in 11 months of 2022

Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well

Armenia economy minister: We, as party responsible for economy have nothing to do directly regarding Artsakh

Yonhap: South Korea fires warning shots at UAVs from North Korea

Kanani: accusations against Iran will not help Ukrainian authorities

Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market

Leaders of CIS countries will be able to talk at summit in St. Petersburg tete-a-tete

Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade

Azerbaijan intends to produce Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Russian Foreign Ministry doesn't rule out abolishing visa regime for Georgian citizens

Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit

Ambassador: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia more than doubled

Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

India to deploy 120 quasi-ballistic missiles on borders with China and Pakistan

Pobeda Airlines launches flights between Moscow, Gyumri

Trade turnover between Armenia and Belarus doubled

Russia MFA: Situation around Lachin corridor complicates Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Belarus envoy: Third country is lacking in Union State, Armenians supported this idea

Grigor Minasyan appointed Minister of Justice

Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%

Foreigners in Egypt will be able to buy train tickets only for dollars and euros

Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia

Belarus ambassador to Armenia: Attempts are being made to create problems in our relations

Food Safety Inspection: 945 economic entities in Armenia to be inspected in 2022

Foreign Ministry: U.S. will not benefit from hotbeds of instability in the CIS

Floods kill 6 people in Philippines

Dubious young man runs away at Yerevan international airport, throws gun from his bag

Aleksandr Konyuk: Criticizing Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is stupid

Belarus envoy to Armenia: There are many other political moments at stake in Lachin corridor issue

6 people killed when bus fell into river in Spain

3 soldiers killed in Russia due to fall of Ukraine UAV fragments

Alexander Novak: Russia reached agreement with Azerbaijan on increase of natural gas deliveries

Tsakhkadzor included into top 3 most popular CIS ski resorts

NPR: Number of victims of severe frost and snow storm in the U.S. has reached 34 people

Armenia PM leaves for Russia on working visit

Italy is outraged by use of Mafia terms to sell various foods and beverages

Pakistan amends to repeal colonial-era law against suicide

Saxo Bank's 'outrageous predictions' for 2023: Meat ban, rising gold prices and 'un Brexit'

4 NGOs suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from working at NGOs

Red Cross evacuates 4 foreign citizens from Karabakh

National Interest: Why Israel will not send Ukraine Iron Dome air defense systems

Former head of Nepal's guerrillas to become new prime minister

Britons struggle with cost-of-living crisis, and bask in warm banks to save money

Latvian Atlas Dynamics to open drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine

Maldives Criminal Court finds former president guilty of corruption and money laundering

Suspect detained in case of murder of three Kurds in Paris declares 'hatred of foreigners'

Pope Francis calls for end to war in Ukraine and other conflicts

Americans share what they want from Biden for Christmas: Many ask him to resign

Lithuania signs agreement on purchase of U.S. kamikaze drones worth €45 million

Artsakh people's appeal to world community

Ruben Vardanyan: I will not leave here and will not obey Azerbaijan's conditions

Cryptocurrency as asset class does not exist for most large institutional investors

Arayik Harutyunyan: People of Artsakh stand firmly and unwaveringly on their land, and their struggle is just

Kremlin: Pashinyan and Aliyev expected at CIS summit, but no trilateral meeting planned

Action of solidarity with Artsakh takes place in Yerevan

Armenia sends 10 tons of humanitarian cargo to Nagorno-Karabakh

Inflation in Germany to remain high for at least two more years

Putin: Russia will be able to destroy Patriot air defense systems if they are delivered to Ukraine

Netanyahu will suspend plans to annex West Bank in exchange for deal with Saudi Arabia

Nationwide rally takes place in Stepanakert's Revival Square

Ruben Vardanyan: It is important that Azerbaijan recognizes Artsakh

India requires COVID-19 tests for travelers from number of countries again

Germany officially suspends export credits and investment guarantees for businesses in Iran

Ukraine receives new British missile with more humane approach

Head of medical association on trial for propaganda of terrorism in Turkey

Ruben Vardanyan: We must make a decision to move forward, we have no other way

Arctic cyclone that hit most of U.S. leaves more than 700,000 people without power

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Aliyev's excuses for blocking Lachin corridor have nothing to do with reality

Peacekeepers say Stepanakert-Goris road will be opened on December 26

Borrell discusses with Bayramov need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through Lachin corridor

Welt: Number of asylum seekers in Germany up by 57% compared to 2021

Foreign Affairs: Japanese authorities decide to abandon principle of military restraint

Turkey urges NATO to stop Greece's provocations

raqi and Italian PMs hang flag of Ireland at meeting in Baghdad

BFMTV: detainee for fatal shooting in Paris deliberately attacked Kurdish community

168.am: Artsakh people go to Russian peacekeepers demanding withdrawal of Azerbaijanis from Lachin corridor

Luxembourg Armenian community protests in front of European Parliament

Hungarian Defense Ministry: NATO's battlegroup in the country has reached readiness for deployment in September

European Commission to give €5 million to support independent media in Moldova

French Foreign Ministry: Russia unable or unwilling to guarantee security in Karabakh

2022: US population will increase by 1.2 million people

Putin discuss security on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with Aliyev

Turkmenistan to extend electricity supplies to Afghanistan

Russian retail chains announces possible reduction of assortment of socially important goods

South China Morning Post: COVID-19 may peak in January in China

U.S. hints, Paris leadership, mediation conflict: What does UNSC meeting on Lachin have to do with geopolitics?

Red Cross cars from Artsakh to Armenia will return with medicines

Richest people in world have lost almost $2 trillion this year

Russian MFA doesn’t comment on how treaty between Yerevan and Baku can resolve status of Karabakh

Telegraph: Britain fears mass executions in Saudi Arabia on Christmas Day

Armenian opposition does nothing to weaken position of authorities in talks

Telegraph: Britain will increase the size of the military budget amid the conflict in Ukraine

4-month-old baby in critical condition taken from Artsakh to Armenia

Fire in Russian nursing home: 20 people died

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia hopes for delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan