Kanani: accusations against Iran will not help Ukrainian authorities
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Commenting on the Ukrainian president's new accusations against the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday that blaming others, particularly Iran, will not help the people and authorities of Ukraine, IRNA reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly announced its position on this matter, and senior officials of the Islamic Republic have also stated the country's principled position. We emphasize that blaming others will not help the people and authorities of Ukraine, Kanani said.

He noted that Iran is not part of the war in Ukraine and is ready to help resolve the crisis and establish peace.

"We consider irresponsible the threatening speech from any party and the Ukrainian government is responsible for the political and legal consequences of these threatening statements," Kanani added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
