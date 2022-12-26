Stormtrooper crashes in South Korea due to drone invasion from North Korea

The crash of a light attack aircraft in South Korea was linked to a North Korean drone incursion, South Korea's YTN news channel reported, citing data from the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces.
The appropriate response resulted in one incident. At about 11:40 a.m., a light attack aircraft from the country's 8th Air Force Squadron crashed in a field near Mukkeri Township, Hwensong County, Gangwon-do Province. Two pilots ejected and no damage was reported, YTN reported.
The military explained that the incident occurred while preparing for tactical support for North Korean drones, it said.
As reported earlier, drones were spotted over South Korean territory at 10:25 a.m. in several areas as far away as Seoul. According to the Ryonhap News Agency, in particular, they appeared in the areas of Gimpo, Ganghwa Island, and Paju, leading to the temporary suspension of civilian flights at Incheon and Kipmo airports from 1:08 to 2:10 p.m.