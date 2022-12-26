News
News
Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics


STEPANAKERT. – Issues related to ensuring the normal life of the population under the ongoing blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Operational Headquarters held Monday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan, the Artsakh government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Vardanyan noted that the road remains closed, and problems have already started to occur in the economic sphere as well. A number of institutions and enterprises are forced to stop their activities, which causes additional tension—both financially and socioeconomically. The Minister of State instructed to analyze the situation and to present proposals on the possible mitigation of its consequences.

The current situation in the markets of food products, medicine, gasoline and diesel fuel in Artsakh was reported, and the respective problems were presented.

Matters related to the provision of primary necessities to Artsakh’s population in various scenarios, as well as the possibilities of implementing appropriate regulations, were discussed, too.

The situation in energy supply, water supply, and infrastructure was also presented. The continuation of the saving mode was underscored in order to ensure the smooth operation of these systems.
