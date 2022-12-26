President of Georgia doesn't attend ambassadors' conference because she had no seat assigned to her

The presidential administration says the reason why Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was not present at today's ambassadors' conference was a protocol violation, First Channel of Georgia reports.
The president's press service explained to journalists that the president was not given the seat assigned to her by protocol, which is a violation.
This morning the annual meeting of the heads of Georgian diplomatic missions abroad - "Ambassador Conference 2022" opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, chairman of parliament Shalva Papuashvili and Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili spoke at the event. The president of Georgia was also scheduled to speak at the event.