News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
US man kills, mutilates father who he believed to be robot
US man kills, mutilates father who he believed to be robot
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man in Lawrence County, Indiana, USA faces charges after police say he killed and mutilated his father, who he believed to be a robot, Fox 59 reported.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Shawn Hays says deputies responded to a welfare check on December 20 at Hay’s Mitchell home. Police say they got a call from someone who said Hays told them that Hay’s father was turned into a robot, so Hays shot and mutilated him.

The call comes about a week after various Facebook accounts linked to Hays detail a variety of alarming and troubling thoughts. In one post, written only a week before the deadly shooting, Hays declared distrust in his father writing that he believed someone had kidnapped or murdered his father and replaced him with “a robot that looks like my dad.”

The document details that when police arrived, they saw Hays trying to back out of the driveway. When they asked about his father, police say Hays told them that it wasn’t his father, but was instead a robot that looked like his father.

Police asked Hays where his father was, and the document said Hays gestured toward the residence, directly behind the vehicle. Police say he got combative when they asked him to get out of the truck.

During the argument, the document says Hays told police “It’s a robot that looks like a human…laying over there. I had to shoot at it to destroy it.”

After arrested Hays, officers found his father in front of the residence, dead from apparent gunshot wounds to his head and chest. The document said his body was found to be mutilated and partially dismembered.

When interviewed, the document said Hays admitted to shooting, mutilating, and partially dismembering the robot, who looked like his father.

The document said there were also apparent attempts to destroy physical evidence. Hays was preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated battery, reckless homicide, domestic battery, battery, abuse of a corpse, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a loaded firearm, obstruction of justice, and resisting law enforcement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 17 people in last 10 days
The snowfall is expected to stop as of Monday...
 Kurdish community members hold silent march in memory of three dead in Paris shooting
Members of France's Kurdish community are holding a silent march in memory of three people killed in a shooting...
 3 power substations attacked in US
A total of three facilities were vandalized...
 Azerbaijan man being tried in Baku on charges of ‘spying for Armenia’
The trial of Aydin Zakiyev, who is accused of high treason, began…
 Floods kill 6 people in Philippines
Classes have been suspended in 67 cities and municipalities...
 Dubious young man runs away at Yerevan international airport, throws gun from his bag
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos