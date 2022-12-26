Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf

Iranian woman Makhsa Peiravi, 25, was sentenced to ten years in prison for "encouraging prostitution" after she took off her headscarf during a protest in Tehran, the Daily Mail reports.
Tehran's Revolutionary Court handed down a guilty verdict against Peyrawi on Dec. 25. She was found guilty of encouraging corruption and prostitution as well as assembly and collusion. The Iranian woman was detained Oct. 17 at a protest as she took off her scarf and waved it over her head. Many protesters who took to the streets of Iran used the gesture to protest the oppression of women in the country.