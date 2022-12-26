News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf
Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Iranian woman Makhsa Peiravi, 25, was sentenced to ten years in prison for "encouraging prostitution" after she took off her headscarf during a protest in Tehran, the Daily Mail reports.

Tehran's Revolutionary Court handed down a guilty verdict against Peyrawi on Dec. 25. She was found guilty of encouraging corruption and prostitution as well as assembly and collusion. The Iranian woman was detained Oct. 17 at a protest as she took off her scarf and waved it over her head. Many protesters who took to the streets of Iran used the gesture to protest the oppression of women in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran
The Iranian diplomat described the role of some Western countries in relation to...
 Iran executes rioter for killing security forces
The man's name was Majidreza Rahnavard, he fatally stabbed security officers Hossein...
 Iran executes first protester
Mohsen Shekari was convicted of attacking a security officer and blocking the street in Tehran...
 Iran intends to freeze bank accounts of women without hijab
The parliamentarian is confident that such a measure will help stop protests in the country...
 Iranian authorities say more than 300 dead in protest
Many of the victims were ordinary Iranians who did not take part in the protests...
 Citizens of Western countries arrested in Iran for participating in riots
Iranian law enforcement authorities have arrested a number of Western citizens...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos