37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 37 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia in the last one week, and the total number of these cases has reached 445,976 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
And two new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past one week, raising the respective total to 8,716 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the last one week is 46, the total respective number so far is 435,161, and the number of people currently being treated is 232—a drop by nine from the past seven days.
And 1,023 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one week, while 3,242,901 such tests have been performed to date.